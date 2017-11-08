Lewis caught three of six targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Bengals.

Lewis is enjoying a little bit of a renaissance now that he's the man again in Jacksonville. His six targets were his most since October of last year and has already surpassed last year's touchdown total. Lewis is a tough start given the fact that he's been held catchless in half of his game this season, but he can also score in bunches and has reemerged as a solid red-zone target. His risk likely outweighs his reward, though, especially with Leonard Fournette likely to return as a potent goal-line back this week.