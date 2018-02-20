The Jaguars exercised Lewis' $3.5 million team option for 2018 on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

While Lewis' salary isn't guaranteed for 2018, the transaction more or less indicates the Jaguars plan on bringing the tight end back for a 13th season. Lewis has long been a tertiary member of the Jaguars' passing attack, but his marks of 318 yards and five touchdowns last season were his best since 2013, though the production was mostly inflated by an outlier 62-yard, three-score performance in Week 3. Since Lewis is set to turn 34 years old in May, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Jaguars made adding a developmental tight end a priority during the early rounds of the draft in April.