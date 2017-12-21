Lewis (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

It amounts to a step forward for the tight end, who was held out entirely for the Jaguars' first practice session of the week. The Jacksonville coaching staff has offered no indication that Lewis' shoulder issue is a major concern, so it seems likely the 33-year-old is just getting some late-season maintenance this week. Expect him to start Sunday's game against the 49ers and take on his usual load of snaps.