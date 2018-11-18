Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Active Week 11
Dareus (triceps/back) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Steelers.
Dareus suffered his injury in last week's loss to the Colts and was questionable entering Sunday's game. He'll be expected to start at defensive tackle as he typically does.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Records first sack•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Not listed on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Still not practicing•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Should return to practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...