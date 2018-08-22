Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Back after missing preseason contest

Dareus (pectoral) returned to practice Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Dareus sat out of Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings with this injury, but it appears to have been precautionary due to how quickly he was back on the field. The 28-year-old dressed for 14 games between the Bills and Jags last season, making 28 tackles and two sacks. He's slated to start at defensive tackle this season.

