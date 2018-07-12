Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Being sued
Dareus is being sued over claims of sexual assault, Chris Parenteau of News 4 Jacksonville reports.
It's unlikely the NFL or the Jaguars will comment on the matter until after the legal process has played out. Even if Dareus doesn't lose in court, it's still possible that the league could issue a punishment for the defensive tackle in regards to a violation of the personal conduct policy.
