Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Dealing with elbow injury

Dareus isn't participating at practice Monday due to an elbow injury, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Dareus didn't play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Eagles, but it's not clear if that was because of the elbow issue or if he was just one of the many starters rested by coach Doug Marrone. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the veteran defensive tackle could see limited preseason reps even if it's a minor concern.

