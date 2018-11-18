Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Expected to play Sunday

Dareus (triceps/back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barring any setbacks in pregame warmups, Dareus should fill his usual role as one of the Jaguars' starting tackles in the defensive-line rotation. With only one sack in nine games, Dareus hasn't made much impact in getting after the quarterback, but he's helped stifle the run game with 27 stops and a forced fumble.