Dareus (abdomen) spent the final 10 weeks of the season on injured reserve and finished 2019 with 13 tackles (eight solo) and a half-sack in six games.

Dareus underwent core muscle surgery Oct. 24 and was expected to face a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, but he never returned from injured reserve. The 29-year-old has a $9.5 million club option for 2020 and could theoretically remain in Jacksonville, but the option carries a $22.5 million cap hit, meaning the team is likely to eat the $2.5 million dead cap figure and decline the option.