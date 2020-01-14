Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Finishes season on IR
Dareus (abdomen) spent the final 10 weeks of the season on injured reserve and finished 2019 with 13 tackles (eight solo) and a half-sack in six games.
Dareus underwent core muscle surgery Oct. 24 and was expected to face a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, but he never returned from injured reserve. The 29-year-old has a $9.5 million club option for 2020 and could theoretically remain in Jacksonville, but the option carries a $22.5 million cap hit, meaning the team is likely to eat the $2.5 million dead cap figure and decline the option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...