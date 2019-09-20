Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Gets to QB
Dareus made three tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks in Thursday's win over the Titans.
Dareus registered his first sack of the season in this game. He's not known for getting to the quarterback -- he hasn't exceeded 3.5 sacks since the 2014 campaign -- so this was an added bonus. Dareus will look to continue the success in Week 4's game versus the Broncos.
