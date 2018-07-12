Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Handed lawsuit

Dareus is facing a lawsuit over allegations of sexual assault , Chris Parenteau of Channel 4 Jacksonville reports.

It's unlikely the NFL or the Jaguars will comment on the matter until after the legal process plays out. Even if Dareus is cleared in court, it's still possible that the league could issue a punishment for the defensive tackle for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Dareus has previously been suspended twice by the NFL, both for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

