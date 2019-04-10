Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Has civil lawsuit dismissed

The Hillsborough (Florida) County circuit court dismissed a civil lawsuit for alleged sexual assault against Dareus, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The decision came down on Feb. 11, but the NFL has yet to make its own ruling on the matter, as it may have violated the personal conduct policy. Dareus started 15 games for the Jaguars in 2018, accruing 32 tackles and one sack while playing 54.9 percent of the defensive snaps. Beyond Dareus and Abry Jones, Jacksonville doesn't have an experienced hand at defensive tackle.

