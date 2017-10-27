Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Heading to Jacksonville
The Bills traded Dareus to the Jaguars on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The move is a curious one, as the Bills sit firmly in the playoff picture as one of five AFC teams with a 4-2 record or better. Joining forces with former Buffalo head coach and the current boss in Jacksonville, Doug Marrone, Dareus will firm up a Jaguars defense that has been susceptible to the run to the tune of 138.6 yards per game conceded on the ground. On the season, Dareus has played just 33 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps to date, which has translated to eight tackles, including one sack, in five games.
