Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Lands on injured reserve
Dareus (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Dareus underwent core muscle surgery Thursday and was expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, but the move to IR gives him at least eight weeks of recovery time. The 29-year-old could be designated to return for the final couple weeks of the season, assuming his recovery goes as planned. Taven Bryan lines up to take over his starting role while the Jaguars signed Akeem Spence to bolster their depth on the defensive line.
