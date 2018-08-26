Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Leaves game with pectoral injury

Dareus injured his pectoral muscle and did not return to Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Dareus missed last week's preseason game with a pectoral injury, but it isn't clear if he aggravated said injury Saturday. Michael Bennett and Abry Jones received extended run for the remainder of the game.

