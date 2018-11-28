Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Limited in practice
Dareus (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Dareus missed Jacksonville's Week 12 loss to the Bills due to a back injury, and continues to manage his recovery. It remains to be seen whether the 2011 first-round pick will suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Colts, but if Dareus were to miss any more time it would fall on Eli Ankou to once again slot into the starting lineup.
