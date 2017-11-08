Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Missing practice with illness

Dareus is dealing with an illness and was held out of practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Dareus only played 12 defensive snaps in his Jaguars debut Sunday against the Bengals but made an impact during his time on the field, logging three tackles. Unless the illness prevents him from getting back on the practice field by Friday, Dareus should be good to go for the Week 10 matchup with the Chargers and potentially take on a larger role now that he's had more time to get acclimated with his new team.