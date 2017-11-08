Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Missing practice with illness
Dareus is dealing with an illness and was held out of practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Dareus only played 12 defensive snaps in his Jaguars debut Sunday against the Bengals but made an impact during his time on the field, logging three tackles. Unless the illness prevents him from getting back on the practice field by Friday, Dareus should be good to go for the Week 10 matchup with the Chargers and potentially take on a larger role now that he's had more time to get acclimated with his new team.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.