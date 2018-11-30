Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: No injury designation for Sunday
Dareus (back) won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game against the Colts.
Dareus was forced to sit out last week's loss to the Bills but was able to return to practice this week and avoid an injury designation. The 28-year-old should reclaim his starting role at defensive tackle.
