Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: No injury designation
Dareus (illness) is free from the Jaguars' injury report heading into its Week 10.
Dareus missed consecutive practices earlier in the week while recovering from an illness, but returned to a full workload Friday. Assuming he avoids any type of setback, he looks good to go for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
