Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Not listed on injury report

Dareus (pectoral) is not listed on Tuesday's injury report.

Dareus has been sidelined for a chunk of the preseason while battling a pectoral issue, but that no longer appears to be in the way as the regular season approaches. The veteran should slot in as a starting defensive tackle for the Jaguars alongside Malik Jackson on Sunday against the Giants.

