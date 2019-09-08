Dareus (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Chiefs.

Dareus sported a questionable tag coming into Sunday after dealing with his elbow issue since mid-August, and it's now confirmed he'll have to wait until at least Week 2 to make his season debut. The veteran's run-stuffing presence will be missed against a new-look Chiefs ground attack that now features LeSean McCoy and promising rookie Darwin Thompson in addition to versatile holdover Damien Williams.

