Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Questionable for Sunday
Dareus is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers with back and triceps injuries, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Dareus apparently sustained the injuries in last Sunday's loss to the Colts as he was a limited practice participant this week. Abry Jones would be set for a heavily increased workload if Dareus is ultimately ruled out against Pittsburgh.
