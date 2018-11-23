Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Questionable for Week 12
Dareus (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Dareus played through the triceps and back issues last week against the Steelers, though now he appears to just have the back problem. Eli Ankou (calf) is also listed as questionable which could test the team's depth at defensive tackle, but coach Doug Marrone appears optimistic one or both players will be ready to go, Heilman reports.
