Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Questionable to return

Dareus is dealing with an illness and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Titans, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the game appears to have gotten away from the Jaguars, so the team may opt to give the veteran the rest of the night off. In his absence, look for Eli Ankou to see increased reps.

More News
Our Latest Stories