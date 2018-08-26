Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Questionable to return

Dareus (pectoral) is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Dareus missed last week's preseason game with a pectoral injury, but it isn't clear is he aggravated said injury Saturday. If he's not able to return, Michael Bennett and Abry Jones figures to see extended run for the remainder of the game.

More News
Our Latest Stories