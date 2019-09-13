Dareus (elbow) will play in Sunday's game versus the Texans, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Dareus will start at defensive tackle in his 2019 debut. He was a strong run-stopper, and his abilities will be called upon again against the Texans, whose backfield -- Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson -- averaged 7.4 YPC in Week 1 versus the Saints.