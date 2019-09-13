Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Ready to go Sunday
Dareus (elbow) will play in Sunday's game versus the Texans, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Dareus will start at defensive tackle in his 2019 debut. He was a strong run-stopper, and his abilities will be called upon again against the Texans, whose backfield -- Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson -- averaged 7.4 YPC in Week 1 versus the Saints.
