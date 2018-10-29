Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Records first sack

Dareus had five tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.

The sack is Dareus' first of the season and he had not forced a fumble since his 10-sack season with Buffalo in 2014. The 28-year-old has posted solid numbers through the first half of the season, with 27 tackles (19 solo) plus a safety heading into the Week 9 bye.