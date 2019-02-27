Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Restructures contract
Dareus agreed to restructure his contract, essentially ensuring he stays with the Jaguars for 2019, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Dareus was a 15-game starter for Jacksonville in 2018, accruing 32 tackles (23 solo), one sack and one forced fumble while averaging 37.5 snaps per game. He's not the same player that piled up 28.5 sacks for the Bills over the first four seasons of his carer, but the soon-to-be 29-year-old still has some value as a run-stuffer.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Totals 32 tackles in 2018•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Clear of injury report•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Questionable to return•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: No injury designation for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Limited in practice•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: To sit Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?