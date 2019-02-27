Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Restructures contract

Dareus agreed to restructure his contract, essentially ensuring he stays with the Jaguars for 2019, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Dareus was a 15-game starter for Jacksonville in 2018, accruing 32 tackles (23 solo), one sack and one forced fumble while averaging 37.5 snaps per game. He's not the same player that piled up 28.5 sacks for the Bills over the first four seasons of his carer, but the soon-to-be 29-year-old still has some value as a run-stuffer.