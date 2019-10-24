Play

Dareus will undergo core muscle surgery on Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It's a tough blow for the Jaguars defense, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier in the week that undergoing core muscle surgery would leave Dareus out for 4-to-6 weeks. Taven Bryan is in line to see an expanded role at tackle in the absence of Dareus.

