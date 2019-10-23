Play

Dareus (abdomen) will practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Dareus was injured during Sunday's win over the Bengals and returned to the game, but the injury could be more serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dareus will be checked out by a specialist in Philadelphia who will determine if he needs surgery. If surgery is necessary, Dareus will miss 4-to-6 weeks. Taven Bryan and Dontavius Russell are waiting in the wings in case Dareus misses any time.

