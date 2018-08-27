Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Should return to practice Monday
Dareus (pectoral) is in line to practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Dareus exited Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons with a pectoral injury, which is something he battled before the second exhibition game as well. It appears to be minor, though, so Dareus will get a good week of practice before watching Thursday's finale from the sidelines.
