Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Still not practicing

Dareus (pectoral) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Dareus was expected to be back at practice this week, but he's back on the sidelines Tuesday instead. It's unclear whether Dareus suffered a setback or not, but his status should continue to be monitored throughout the week.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jalen-ramsey.jpg

    Updated DST and kicker tiers

    Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...