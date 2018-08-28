Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Still not practicing
Dareus (pectoral) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Dareus was expected to be back at practice this week, but he's back on the sidelines Tuesday instead. It's unclear whether Dareus suffered a setback or not, but his status should continue to be monitored throughout the week.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Should return to practice Monday•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Leaves game with pectoral injury•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Back after missing preseason contest•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Handed lawsuit•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: No injury designation•
-
Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Missing practice with illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...