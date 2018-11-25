Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: To sit Week 12

Dareus (back) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bills.

Dareus was able to return to the practice field on a limited basis Friday but won't suit up after, all despite a "questionable" tag. His absence will leave the interior defensive line a bit thin for Jacksonville, as a banged-up Eli Ankou (calf) will need to take on a bigger role.

