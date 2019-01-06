Jaguars' Marcell Dareus: Totals 32 tackles in 2018
Dareus had 32 tackles (23 solo), one sack and one forced fumble during 15 games this season.
Dareus had one of the less productive statistical seasons of his career, but still helped the Jaguars defense rank fifth in total defense ( 311.4 YPG) in his starting role at defensive tackle. The 28-year-old carries a cap hit of almost $10.6 million in 2019 and could be released with zero dead cap, per Spotrac.com, making him a prime candidate to be a cap casualty with Jacksonville in dire need of cap space.
