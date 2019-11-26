Jaguars' Marcus Gilchrist: Brought in by Jacksonville
Gilchrist signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Gilchrist signed with the Lions in October but was cut before playing in a game. The 2011 second-rounder was a starter with the Raiders last season, averaging 51 defensive snaps per game and compiling 58 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions. Gilchrist has a shot to climb the depth chart, and he could be immediately deployed Week 13 against the Buccaneers since Ronnie Harrison's (concussion) status is uncertain.
