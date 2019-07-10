Jaguars' Marcus Simms: Joins Jacksonville after draft
Simms is signing with the Jaguars, pending a physical, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Simms reportedly fielded multiple contract offers after going unselected in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft on Wednesday. He caught 81 passes for 1,362 yards and seven touchdowns the past two seasons at West Virginia, returning 41 kickoffs for 992 yards (24.2 average) and 23 punts for 157 yards (6.8 average). Despite the mediocre return stats, Simms should get some chances on special teams throughout training camp and preseason. He'll likely be competing with a hoard of players, including Terrelle Pryor, for just one or two roster spots.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Rudolph
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target Engram
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
RBs lead way in latest PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which has three...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Jump on Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...