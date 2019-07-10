Jaguars' Marcus Simms: Joins Jacksonville after draft

Simms is signing with the Jaguars, pending a physical, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Simms reportedly fielded multiple contract offers after going unselected in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft on Wednesday. He caught 81 passes for 1,362 yards and seven touchdowns the past two seasons at West Virginia, returning 41 kickoffs for 992 yards (24.2 average) and 23 punts for 157 yards (6.8 average). Despite the mediocre return stats, Simms should get some chances on special teams throughout training camp and preseason. He'll likely be competing with a hoard of players, including Terrelle Pryor, for just one or two roster spots.

Our Latest Stories