Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Added to injury report
Lee was a limited participant in practice Thursday due to a knee injury, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
It doesn't look like it's anything too serious for Lee, as the Jaguars are calling it a maintenance day for wideout's surgically repaired left knee. Assuming nothing worsens for Lee this week, he should be good to go for Sunday's trip to Houston.
