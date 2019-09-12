Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Added to injury report

Lee was a limited participant in practice Thursday due to a knee injury, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It doesn't look like it's anything too serious for Lee, as the Jaguars are calling it a maintenance day for wideout's surgically repaired left knee. Assuming nothing worsens for Lee this week, he should be good to go for Sunday's trip to Houston.

