Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Avoids broken ankle

X-rays on Lee's ankle were negative, and he's scheduled for an MRI on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lee was removed from Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans in the first quarter, needing help from two trainers to leave the field. The negative X-rays don't necessarily rule out a long-term injury, as he could still be diagnosed with a severe sprain. With Allen Hurns (ankle) already sidelined, the Jaguars relied on Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens and Dede Westbrook at wide receiver in Sunday's blowout victory. Cole was one of the breakout stars of Week 15, catching seven of nine targets for 186 yards and a touchdown against a weak Houston secondary. Cole and Westbrook likely would start in Week 16 against the 49ers if both Lee and Hurns were to miss the contest.