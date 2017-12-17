Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Avoids broken ankle
X-rays on Lee's ankle were negative, and he's scheduled for an MRI on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lee was removed from Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans in the first quarter, needing help from two trainers to leave the field. The negative X-rays don't necessarily rule out a long-term injury, as he could still be diagnosed with a severe sprain. With Allen Hurns (ankle) already sidelined, the Jaguars relied on Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens and Dede Westbrook at wide receiver in Sunday's blowout victory. Cole was one of the breakout stars of Week 15, catching seven of nine targets for 186 yards and a touchdown against a weak Houston secondary. Cole and Westbrook likely would start in Week 16 against the 49ers if both Lee and Hurns were to miss the contest.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Gets good news from MRI•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suffers right ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Hurts ankle, questionable to return•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No injury designation for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.