Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Avoids injury designation
Lee (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
The knee issue was never expected to prevent Lee from suiting up Sunday, so his lack of a designation isn't all that surprising, even though he was never more than a limited participant in practice this week. With Allen Hurns (ankle) still unavailable for Jacksonville, Lee should continue acting as the team's clear-cut No. 1 receiving option. He had a productive showing against the Colts back in the two sides' previous matchup Week 7, hauling in four of six targets for 72 yards.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...