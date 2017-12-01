Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Avoids injury designation

Lee (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

The knee issue was never expected to prevent Lee from suiting up Sunday, so his lack of a designation isn't all that surprising, even though he was never more than a limited participant in practice this week. With Allen Hurns (ankle) still unavailable for Jacksonville, Lee should continue acting as the team's clear-cut No. 1 receiving option. He had a productive showing against the Colts back in the two sides' previous matchup Week 7, hauling in four of six targets for 72 yards.