Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Back at practice Thursday

Lee (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

There's a pretty solid chance that Lee will approach Sunday's game against the Seahawks without an injury designation. With Allen Hurns (ankle) looking likely to miss another game this weekend, look for Lee to head the Jaguars' Week 14 wideout corps, with Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole also in line for key roles against Seattle.

