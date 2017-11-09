Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Back at practice Thursday
Lee (knee) took part in the Jaguars' practice Thursday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will list Lee as a full or limited participant in Thursday's session, but either way, his involvement in any capacity is a positive sign after the knee issue prevented him from practicing until Friday a week earlier. Lee has seen his practice time limited for a large portion of the season while he's battled injuries, but the wideout has yet to miss any games and has actually increased his productivity of late, hauling in 17 of 28 targets for 230 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' last three contests.
More News
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...