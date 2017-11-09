Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Back at practice Thursday

Lee (knee) took part in the Jaguars' practice Thursday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will list Lee as a full or limited participant in Thursday's session, but either way, his involvement in any capacity is a positive sign after the knee issue prevented him from practicing until Friday a week earlier. Lee has seen his practice time limited for a large portion of the season while he's battled injuries, but the wideout has yet to miss any games and has actually increased his productivity of late, hauling in 17 of 28 targets for 230 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' last three contests.