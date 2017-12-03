Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Best game of season in Week 13
Lee caught seven of 10 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.
Lee capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown to open the scoring 8:42 in. He made another impressive play later in the first quarter, hauling in a 22-yard reception in Colts territory despite losing his helmet on the play. Quarterback Blake Bortles topped 300 yards for only the second time this season, so don't expect performances like this to become commonplace for Lee.
