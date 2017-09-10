Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Blanked in opener

Lee failed to haul in any of his four targets in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Lee's four targets actually tied Allen Hurns for the team lead in a 29-7 win that saw Jacksonville rely predominantly on running back Leonard Fournette and the defense. Underwhelming quarterback Blake Bortles should continue to shoulder as small a load as possible moving forward, though Lee could serve as the de facto No. 1 option in a mediocre passing attack with Allen Robinson (knee) now likely to be sidelined for an extended period.