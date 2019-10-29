Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Candidate to play Week 9
Lee (shoulder) could play Sunday against the Texans in London, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lee left Sunday's game versus the Jets with a shoulder issue, thinning the Jaguars' healthy receiver ranks. With D.J. Chark and Chris Conley presumably set to handle two of the wideout spots, Lee's playing time will likely depend on both his health and the health of Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder), who also left Sunday's game after aggravating a previous issue.
