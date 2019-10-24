Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Can't practice Thursday

Lee (ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Lee managed to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, but he's now downgraded to being a non-participant. An absence by Lee wouldn't carry much of a fantasy impact, considering that he's only caught two of three targets for 10 yards in five games this season.

