Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Catches five passes versus Browns
Lee caught five of nine targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 19-7 win over the Browns.
Lee recorded his lowest yardage total since Wee 4, but he led the team in targets and yardage in what was a very run-heavy game plan. The four-year pro has hauled in an impressive 28 passes over the last five games and is quietly on pace for the best season of his career. Lee should remain involved in the passing game in the coming weeks, and even more so if Allen Hurns (ankle) sits out once again next week against the Cardinals.
