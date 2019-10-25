Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Clear of ankle issue
Lee (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Lee was a non-participant at Thursday's practice but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid being tagged as questionable. The veteran wide receiver has only two catches for 10 yards in five games and remains off the fantasy radar for now.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...