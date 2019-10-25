Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Clear of ankle issue

Lee (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Lee was a non-participant at Thursday's practice but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid being tagged as questionable. The veteran wide receiver has only two catches for 10 yards in five games and remains off the fantasy radar for now.

