Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Cleared for Week 12

Lee (knee) does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Arizona.

Lee has often been listed as questionable this season but has yet to miss a game. He avoided the designation the past two weeks despite being limited at practice. Lee figures to spend much of Sunday's game doing battle with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop