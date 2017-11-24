Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Cleared for Week 12
Lee (knee) does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Arizona.
Lee has often been listed as questionable this season but has yet to miss a game. He avoided the designation the past two weeks despite being limited at practice. Lee figures to spend much of Sunday's game doing battle with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Catches five passes versus Browns•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No longer on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Puts in limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...