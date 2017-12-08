Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Cleared to face 'Hawks

Lee (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

A limited practice schedule is the norm for Lee, who nonetheless has caught four or more passes for 45 or more yards in six of his past seven games. He'll go to battle Sunday against a Seattle secondary that's held up surprisingly well in the face of an onslaught of injuries. Lee had one of his better games in last week's 30-10 win over the Jaguars, catching seven of 10 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown.