Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Confident he'll be ready for Week 1
Lee (ankle) is confident he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Texans, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.
Lee suffered what initially appeared to be a serious leg injury back on August 13, but he's since been diagnosed with a manageable ankle sprain. Lee, who did not play in Week 3 of the preseason, is out of his walking boot, and while he likely won't play in the preseason finale, all sings point to Lee taking the field on Sept. 10 in Houston.
